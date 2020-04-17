Robert Mugabe clinic staff get boost donation

Eba Kandovazu

HEALTH workers operating at the Robert Mugabe clinic in Windhoek, now a COVID-19 isolation facility, yesterday received a donation consisting of 40 special care packages by Cofeed Namibia.

The coronavirus frontline workers packages include immune boosters and snack bars, among other things.

Social worker, Dr Veronica Theron and CoFeed’s Lelanie Basson, handed over the donation.

“We know that you are working hard to care for patients and keep Namibians safe. We all need a little boost and it is our hope that these packages will be a reminder of the thousands of Namibians who are standing behind you and rooting for you. You are certainly our national heroes and heroines and the backbone of our health care system. We thank you for your relentless efforts to put your fellow countrymen and women first. We are grateful for your dedication,” Basson said.