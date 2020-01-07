Robber rapes woman

Staff Reporter
TWO young men, ages 22 and 24, were arrested after they allegedly broke into a women’s room and stole her belongings while one of the robbers raped her.
According to the Namibian Police, the incident occurred on Friday, 3 January, at about 21: 00 at Uukwandongo village, Okahao.
It is alleged that the suspects broke into the victim’s room, tied her arms and legs up with palm leaves and demanded her cellphone, money and the keys to a shebeen from her.
It is further alleged that one of the suspects left to go plunder the shebeen while the other suspect remained behind and sexually assaulted the 42-year-old victim.
Items to the tune of N$400 were stolen. The cell phone and recharge vouchers valued at N$370-00, were recovered when the two suspects were apprehended.
Another incident of rape was also reported in Nkurenkuru on 3 January.. The incident occurred at about 23:45 at the Kangenya location after a man reportedly assaulted a 27-years-old woman with his bare hands before dragging her into his tent and raping her.
The suspect, a 31-year-old man, has been arrested.
A case of attempted rape was also reported in the Tutaleni location, Walvis Bay on Sunday, 5 January, after a 21-year-old man followed a 34-year-old female inside a toilet at a popular drinking spot where he attempted to raped her.
It is alleged that the incident happened at around midnight at a local bar in Tutaleni.