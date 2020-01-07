Robber rapes woman

Staff Reporter

TWO young men, ages 22 and 24, were arrested after they allegedly broke into a women’s room and stole her belongings while one of the robbers raped her.

According to the Namibian Police, the incident occurred on Friday, 3 January, at about 21: 00 at Uukwandongo village, Okahao.

It is alleged that the suspects broke into the victim’s room, tied her arms and legs up with palm leaves and demanded her cellphone, money and the keys to a shebeen from her.

It is further alleged that one of the suspects left to go plunder the shebeen while the other suspect remained behind and sexually assaulted the 42-year-old victim.

Picture for illustrative purposes only