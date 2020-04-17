Roaming buffalo causes FMD scare in the North

Maria David

ALL cattle auctions and traditional animal shows in certain constituencies of the Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Kavango West regions were halted not immediate effect after buffalo was spotted in the area of Omayuni.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has announced the suspension made the order to avoid possible cases of foot and mouth disease (FMD) spreading amongst cattle in the regions.

The affected constituencies are Okongo in the Ohangwena Region, Nehale Lyampingana and Eengodi in the Oshikoto Region and Mpungu in Kavango West.

“All certification for the export of livestock and livestock products from the above mentioned areas has also been suspended till further notice,” read the notice.

African buffalo are well-known carriers of the virus that causes foot and mouth disease.

Picture for illustrative purpose only. Photo: Contributed

According to the ministry the presence of a buffalo in areas where cattle farming is practised poses a high risk of transmitting the virus to livestock through close contact with the wild animals or grass contaminated by the Buffalo’s bodily excretions such as faeces, urine, saliva and other bodily fluids.

The areas in question will be subjected to intensive foot and mouth disease surveillance and emergency vaccination of cattle against the virus will also be conducted.

Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda, said that the buffalo possibly still in the area of Omayuni.

Muyunda also indicated that officials from the environment ministry are faced with the challenge of tracing the roaming buffalo because the area is heavily vegetated as a result of the good rains earlier this year.

At the same time as reports about roaming Buffalo were received the agriculture ministry also recalled and cancelled all previously issued animal movement permits, while roadblocks and checkpoints will be set up at strategic sites in order to ensure compliance with the countrywide lockdown measures under the State of Emergency.