Rivers still in flood days after heavy rain

Niël Terblanché

THE Omaruru, Lowen and Kuiseb Rivers came into flood after heavy rain showers were reported over the catchment areas on Wednesday.

Residents of Omaruru were surprised by the strong flow in the river on Thursday morning. The flood occurred because sustained showers in the direction of Okahandja during Thursday and Wednesday.

The water is heading downstream and previous flood has reached as far as Nainais west of Okamobahe on its way to the Omdel Dam near Henties Bay. Despite several floods over the past two months the Omaruru River is yet to reach the dam.

Video: The Omaruru, Lowen, and Kuiseb Rivers that came into flood over the past two days. Footage: Compiled from clips of various contributors.

Heavy showers between Karasburg and Keetmanshoop since Tuesday also saw the Lowen River come into flood for a second time this year.

The river feeds into the Naute Dam and with previous floods and good rains that fell in the area of the water is sure to reach the dam sometime soon.

Rain to the west of the Gamsberg earlier in the week also caused the Kuiseb River to start flowing. Water in the river reached as far as the Gobabeb Research Station in the Namib Desert.

Members of the Topnaar community that is settled at places like Homeb on the banks of the Kuiseb River reported that the water level in river has tapered off and that more rain would need to fall for the river to reach Rooibank near Walvis Bay.