Rhino horns stolen during burglary

Niël Terblanché

RHINO horns to the value of N$600 000 that were kept in a suitcase on the ceiling of a house were allegedly stolen by burglars during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the incident report provided by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police the burglary occurred at a certain house in Sanderburg Street in the Luxury Hills neighbourhood of Windhoek.

“It is alleged that unknown suspects gained entrance through the roof of the house and stole six rhino horns that were kept in the suitcase in the roof.”

The value of all stolen rhino horns is estimated to be about N$600 000 and according to the incident report no arrest or recovery of the stolen goods was made yet.