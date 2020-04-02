Reports of media censorship sensationalised – Geingob

Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has accused the Namibia Media Trust (NMT) of playing Russian roulette with the lives of reporters.

Geingob shot back at NMT after it accused the state of “regressive regulations against press freedom” following a decision by the Office of the President to limit the number of reporters who could attend a press briefing on the COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Although not one of the invitees Informanté still made do with what was available and shared a live feed from the State House social media platform in order to inform its readership of almost 720 000 people. Informanté still reached more than 33 000 people.

The President was of the opinion that the statement by NMT is “irresponsible and sensational, if not a game of Russian roulette with the lives of reporters, including other Namibians.”

“Unquestionably, at a time where world leaders have gone virtual with their media briefings, the title was plugged from a report, and is wholly inadequate and inappropriate to describe Namibia, a country with the freest press in Africa,” Geingob stated.

He added that to fight propagation of COVID-19 in Namibia, and in compliance with the preventative guidelines of social distancing and avoidance of crowds in one place, The Presidency elected that the 1 April 2020 Presidential Update on COVID-19 would be largely virtual, and limited to the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), One Africa Television and the Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA).

Pictured: President of Namibia, Dr. Hage Geingob. Photo: Contributed

Moreover, the Presidency carried a live-stream of the event on its social media pages, where other media houses like Informanté shared the stream to reach a larger audience via its digital platforms.

He asked that in setting-up the format, and explaining the common-sense rationale for limited physical participation in the Presidential Update on COVID-19.

The Presidency assured reporters that they could submit their questions via WhatsApp, which was agreed to.

“More important, The Presidency assured reporters on its Whatsapp group that the format was not perfect, and might appear discriminatory – but that was not the intention. The health of the reporters was the key consideration, respecting social distancing guidelines and thereby saving lives.”Geingob stressed.

Geingob stressed that to save lives, the progressive media should embrace the push for a phased approach of virtual media briefings.

“NBC is a public good, and the choice was to maximise broadcast and virtual access to the media briefing, whilst practising social distancing, and avoiding contagion through crowding. It should be emphasised here that there are sections of the media that were fully appreciative of the decision by The Presidency to limit physical participation and crowding of the briefing room,” Geingob stated.

He added that the Presidency also requested NAMPA to share footage of the event, and was assured by NAMPA that media houses had access to NAMPA content as subscribers.

He added that the Presidency, in addition to sharing all statements delivered by the President and Ministers, invited reporters to reach out to line ministers with further questions.

Geingob lamented that the Chairperson of the NMT, who is now the apostle of disregard for social distancing and crowding, has been active on social media, preaching the complete opposite of what is promoted in the press release of the Trust, including her latest tweets and commentary in the newspaper of the Trust, The Namibian.

He stated that on the other hand, Tuva Wolf [Merja Iileka], of Informanté News, and Martha Mukaiwa, a journalist who writes for The Namibian, rightly raised concern about media briefings in the context of COVID-19, which reinforces the need by The Namibian and the Namibia Media Trust to support the Presidency’s decision to promote virtual media briefings.

“Good journalism is about capturing fully the context in which newsmakers make decisions, make statements and the desired intention of decisions and actions. Journalism is about seizing the essence and gravity of events and the message communicated by newsmakers. The Presidency has no intention to censor reporters, and President Geingob has vowed to defend press freedom,” Geingob defended.