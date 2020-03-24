Rehoboth to reconnect water among COVID-19

Marthina Mutanga

THE Rehoboth Town Council is planning to reconnect the water of all the residents who were cut off due to nonpayment to ensure everyone has access to water during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Desire Theunissen, Rehoboth spokesperson, has urged the residents who currently are without water to visit the town council in order to make arrangements for their water to be reconnected.

According to Theunisisses, all suspended water accounts need to be reopened so that everyone has access to water during the coronavirus outbreak.

This follows a ministerial directive that all local authorities should make water accessible to all.