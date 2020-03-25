Select your Top Menu from wp menus
Rehoboth residents complain of brown tap water

Rehoboth residents complain of brown tap water

Marthina Mutanga

RESIDENTS of Rehoboth Block B wake up to brown tap water.

 

Desire Theunissen, spokesperson of the Rehoboth Council, said due to the coronavirus that has demanded the provision of water, they re-opened lines that had not been in used for a long time and hence the brownish water.

 

Theunissen further explained that a pipe burst was reported at Block A which has affected the water to Block B reticulation.

 

She has, however, assured residents that the water will become clearer the more it is used.

 

  • DIRTY WATER: Some residents in Rehoboth are receiving water from their taps that is not fit for human consumption. Photos: Contributed
