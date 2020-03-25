Rehoboth residents complain of brown tap water

Marthina Mutanga

RESIDENTS of Rehoboth Block B wake up to brown tap water.

Desire Theunissen, spokesperson of the Rehoboth Council, said due to the coronavirus that has demanded the provision of water, they re-opened lines that had not been in used for a long time and hence the brownish water.

Theunissen further explained that a pipe burst was reported at Block A which has affected the water to Block B reticulation.

She has, however, assured residents that the water will become clearer the more it is used.