Rehoboth residents cautioned about rising water levels

Marthina Mutanga

A WARNING has been issued to residents of Rehoboth, especially those who have built houses close to the riverbank, due to the rising dam levels.

The Rehoboth town council spokesperson, Desire Theunissen, said the power of flowing water after the heavy rains has proven not only dangerous to humans but to animals as well.

Oanob Dam is 7km outside Rehoboth and is fed by the Oanob River that has three inlet points into the dam. The dam has a capacity of about 35 million cubic metres.

Theunissen note that once the dam is full to capacity, it will start spilling over.

WARNING: Residents of Rehoboth are cautioned to take their safety seriously: Photo: Contributed

Currently, the dam it is at 94,9% of its capacity, but still receiving inflows.

Members of the public are therefore warned not to swim in the dam and to let their animals roam never the dam.

“The dam does not have sluices and has an automatic overflow, which releases water at full capacity. The water is released into the Oanob River at Rehoboth,” explained Theunissen.

Oanob Dam was built with a natural overflow system, whereby when the dam reaches 100% capacity it overflows into the resort’s swimming pool, where after – at 104% – the water starts overflowing the dam wall and continues into the river on the other side.

This means that unlike a sluice-operated dam, once it overflows, it cannot be controlled until the inflow of water stops.