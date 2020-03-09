Regional Council by elections underway

Marthina Mutanga

THE Otjiwarongo and Opuwo Rural Constituency by-elections are currently underway without any reported incidents.

Lina Ndengu, the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) spokesperson, who is currently on the ground in Otjiwarongo, confirmed that the polling stations have since the 07h00 been running smoothly.

A vacancy was created on 10 December 2019 at the Otjiwarongo constituency following the death of councillor Julius Neumbo, while at the Opuwo Rural constituency, a vacancy occurred following the resignation Kazeongere Tjeundo from his position on 12 December 2019.

SMOOTH SAILING: No problems have been reported at the two constituencies that are currently having by elections. Photos: Contributed

At Opuwo, returning officer Mike Nganjone, said that although there was little movement in the morning, polls are slowly seeing more voters as the day goes by.

The total number of registered voters for the Otjiwarongo and Opuwo Rural constituencies as at 14 February 2020 was 21,786 and 7,391, respectively.

The ECN recruited 123 polling officials and established 35 polling stations for the Otjiwarongo constituency, while 150 polling officials and 79 polling stations were made available for the Opuwo rural constituency.

The polls are expected to close at 21h00 today.