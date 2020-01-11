Rare Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse under way

Niël Terblanché
THE first full moon of 2020 coincided with the first lunar eclipse of the decade and it was hidden in the Earth’s shadow as it rose over Namibia earlier on Friday evening.
Because the moon rose in the shadow of the Earth the moon was quite bit darker than normal.
The first full moon of the year is known in some circles as the Wolf Moon and is the first of 13 full moon appearances in the year to come. It is a very rare occurrence for the first full moon of the year to coincide with a lunar eclipse.
During the eclipse the first full moon of the new decade entered the Earth’s faint outer shadow, or “penumbra,” and did not engulf the moon completely.
This spectacle, otherwise known as a “penumbral lunar eclipse,” means that the full moon will only diminish in brightness rather than being entirely shrouded by the shadow of the Earth, as would happen during a total lunar eclipse.
The eclipse will be visible primarily from the Eastern Hemisphere, with countries in Europe, Africa and much of Asia in prime viewing position. It began at 19:07, peak at 21:10 and end at 23:12.