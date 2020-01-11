Rare Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse under way

Niël Terblanché

THE first full moon of 2020 coincided with the first lunar eclipse of the decade and it was hidden in the Earth’s shadow as it rose over Namibia earlier on Friday evening.

Because the moon rose in the shadow of the Earth the moon was quite bit darker than normal.

The first full moon of the year is known in some circles as the Wolf Moon and is the first of 13 full moon appearances in the year to come. It is a very rare occurrence for the first full moon of the year to coincide with a lunar eclipse.

Pictured: The rare phenomenon of a Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse as seen from the Ombu Guest Farm in the Erongo Mountains between Omaruru and Usakos earlier on Friday evening. – Photo: Courtesy of Karen Schmidt