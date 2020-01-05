Rain will continue over Namibia today

Niël Terblanché
PARTS of southern Namibia can expect isolated thundershowers while the central north, north west, north eastern parts of Namibia can expect more sporadic thundershowers to fall throughout the day.
The Namibia Meteorological Service predicted a few to isolated thundershowers and partly cloudy weather conditions for the south while other parts of the region can expect hot to very hot conditions.
Elsewhere in the country partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered thundershowers in the central north, north west, the north east, the east and central high ground can be expected to continue throughout the day.
For the coast the weather service has partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with fog patches in the forecast. Light showers can be expected over the northern and central coast.
In the meantime good rains have fallen over large parts of the country over the past 48 hours.
In the south of the country residents of Stampriet and Malthöhe reported that showers measuring between ten and 30 millimetres fell over the past two days.
Windhoek and the area surrounding the capital city in the central part of Namibia also received sporadic rain over the past 48 hours. In town resident measured between five and 15 millimetres while a heavy shower north of Windhoek poured oy=t about 40 millimetres at Döbra.
Further north the main towns like Okahnadja Otjiwarongo Otavi and Tsumeb again had a few good showers.
Further north residents of the main towns in the north east also reported heavy showers over the last 24 hours. Katima Mulilo, Divundu and Rundu had had a few good showers.
Further to the west the large parts of the central northern parts kept on receiving rain every day for the past week.
Further to the west residents of Ruacana reported that the road between the town above the falls and Opwuo has been blocked off by flood water from the Kunene River.