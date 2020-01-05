Rain will continue over Namibia today

Niël Terblanché

PARTS of southern Namibia can expect isolated thundershowers while the central north, north west, north eastern parts of Namibia can expect more sporadic thundershowers to fall throughout the day.

The Namibia Meteorological Service predicted a few to isolated thundershowers and partly cloudy weather conditions for the south while other parts of the region can expect hot to very hot conditions.

Elsewhere in the country partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered thundershowers in the central north, north west, the north east, the east and central high ground can be expected to continue throughout the day.

For the coast the weather service has partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with fog patches in the forecast. Light showers can be expected over the northern and central coast.