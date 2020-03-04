Rain reveals possible murder

Marthina Mutanga

CONSISTANT rain and resulting floods over the past two weeks have washed open the skeletal remains of two people that were buried in a shallow grave in the bushes near Okahitua Village in the Okakarara Constituency.

The spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, said the two skeletons, one of which is that of an adult woman and the second that of a boy in his mid to late teens, were found by cattle herders.

“The gruesome discovery was made in the veldt near the village on Thursday 27 February. The clothing in which the skeletal remains were found indicates that it might have been an adult woman and teenage boy that were buried in the shallow grave,” Inspector Mbehea said.

Pictured: A dress and other clothing found with the skeletal remains of two people near the Okahitua Village in the Okakarara Constituency. – Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Police in the Otjozondjupa Region