Rain reveals possible murder

Marthina Mutanga
CONSISTANT rain and resulting floods over the past two weeks have washed open the skeletal remains of two people that were buried in a shallow grave in the bushes near Okahitua Village in the Okakarara Constituency.
The spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, said the two skeletons, one of which is that of an adult woman and the second that of a boy in his mid to late teens, were found by cattle herders.
“The gruesome discovery was made in the veldt near the village on Thursday 27 February. The clothing in which the skeletal remains were found indicates that it might have been an adult woman and teenage boy that were buried in the shallow grave,” Inspector Mbehea said.
She said that at this stage the clothing found with the skeletal remains might hold some clues to the eventual identification of the two deceased persons. A cheap torch, which is light green in colour, that was also found on the scene by members of the police might hold other clues as to the mysterious death of the two people. Inspector Mbeha said that when investigating officers pressed the operating switch, the torch was still able to shine.
She said that no persons were reported missing from the Okahitua Village or other villages in the area of Okakarara.
“At this stage no foul play is expected and the Namibian Police is calling on members of the public especially residents of Okahitua to help identify the clothes found with the deceased persons. People missing loved ones or family members fitting the description should contact the nearest Police station,” Inspector Mbeha said.