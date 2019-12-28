Rain adds to Christmas cheer

Niël Terblanché
A HEAVY downpour occurred in Opuwo in north western Namibia on Christmas Day causing streets to turn into small rivers as rain water inundated the town.
Residents of the town rejoiced as the good rains added to their Christmas blessings.
Rain over the central north west of the country caused the Ugab River to flow past the Brandberg on Christmas day. Heavy downpours were also reported at places like Hochfeld.
Residents who stayed in Windhoek over the holidays reported good rains since before Christmas day. As much as 40 millimetres was measured in certain parts of the capital city since the start of the week.
Good rains were also reported over the farming areas in the Khomas Hochland.
Further over the central northern parts of the country places like Outjo Kamanjab, Otavi, Tsumeb and Grootfontein reported sporadic showers over the Christmas period. Heavy downpours were reported on Family Day in and around Grootfontein and other towns in the so-called maize triangle.
In the south east of the country places like Aranos and Ariamsvlei also reported heavy down pours since before the holidays. Thundershowers were also reported in places between Mariental and Keetmanshoop over the past three days.
The Namibia Meteorological Services predicted partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions over most parts of the country. The warm weather conditions will be accompanied by a few to isolated thundershowers over places.
At the coast partly cloudy and cool conditions with fog patches and a moderate to fresh south westerly wind can be expected for the rest of today.