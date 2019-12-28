Rain adds to Christmas cheer

Niël Terblanché

A HEAVY downpour occurred in Opuwo in north western Namibia on Christmas Day causing streets to turn into small rivers as rain water inundated the town.

Residents of the town rejoiced as the good rains added to their Christmas blessings.

Rain over the central north west of the country caused the Ugab River to flow past the Brandberg on Christmas day. Heavy downpours were also reported at places like Hochfeld.

Residents who stayed in Windhoek over the holidays reported good rains since before Christmas day. As much as 40 millimetres was measured in certain parts of the capital city since the start of the week.

Video: Heavy downpour in Opuwo. – Footage: Contributed