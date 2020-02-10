Radical youth a threat to democracy – Ndeitunga

Zorena Jantze

NAMIBIA is currently faced with radical youth preoccupied with songs of regime change, which pose a threat to the country’s democratic institutions.

This was spelled out by the Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Sebastian Ndeitunga, today during the visit of the chairperson of the Southern Africa Regional Police Chief Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) and Commissioner General of the Zimbabwean Police, Lt General, Godwin Matanga.

“In the SADC region we have very democratic institutions. Governments are elected by popular vote; however, we are faced with impatient radical youth who instead of being patient and follow established channels to elect leaders of their choice, sometimes demand changes of government outside democratic channels,” Ndeitunga stated.

The meeting was held to assess the current state of the Namibian Police when it comes to resolutions set forth by SARPCCO, as well as Interpol, guidance on policy matters and challenges that the Namibian police face, especially in terms of transnational crimes.

In his remarks, Ndeitunga stated that from a security point of view, the Namibian police has observed with concern circulated WhatsApp messages which pose a threat to the country’s democracy.

OFFICIAL BUSINESS: Chairperson of the Southern Africa Regional Police Chief Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) and Commissioner General of the Zimbabwean Police, Lt General, Godwin Matanga alongside Namibian police Inspector General, Sebastian Ndeitunga. Photo: Zorena Jantze

“We have seen voice messages circulating on WhatsApp. From a security point, we’ve seen messages which advocate for the overthrowing of government outside constitutional provisions. When you destabalise one country in SADC, it’s a threat to all and it undermines the economies of this states,” Ndeitunga said.

Asked on recent reports which state that cabinet was not consulted on the deployment of the military on the streets, Ndeitunga rubbished the claims.

“First and foremost, I did not see military deployment on the streets, but only the deployment of NDF which forms part of the crime preventing strategy, Operation Kalahari. I have never seen military tanks in the streets of Windhoek. I’ve only seen the military which I’ve requested in a lawful process. I’m not a member of cabinet and can only respond on issues of Namibian police.”

In his address, Matanga stated that as part of the agenda of the new SARPCOO Annual General Meeting, the subject of Namibia’s radical youth mobilisation will be discussed.

The chair also admitted that the SADC police operates with limited resources, especially in area of smart policing and the use of technology.

Based on decisions made at the 24th SARPCCO AGM held at the end of last year, Namibia implement 98% of the resolutions implements, it was further reported.

Ndeitunga stated that Namibia could not receive a 100% rating on this as the country could not contribute a U$10 000 for the training of Namibian police officers in Zimbabwe.

He further stated that Nampol also needs to roll out the I-24/7 secure communication system which allows for the sharing of vital police information with other counterparts around the globe.

This entails rolling out the I-24/7 system to Airports, Border entry points, immigration departments and customs etc.

In terms of resolutions set by Interpol, the country performed poorly by scoring 50%.

Namibia also performed poorly on Interpol resolutions mainly based on administrative areas such as the amendment and processing of data, extraditions, and communication with other stakeholders when it comes to data processing.