Quad bike accident claims rider’s life

Niël Terblanché

THE 30-year-old South Africa national, Raymond Van Wyk, died on the scene of a quad bike accident in the dune belt between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay earlier on Sunday.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region the accident occurred at about 14:00 on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased person was riding alone in the dunes when the accident occurred. It is believed that jumped a dune and misjudged the distance to second step on the slip face of the dune. According to the report the bike rolled over the rider which caused serious injuries.

Photo for illustrative purposes only