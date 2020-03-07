Public warned against fake N$200 notes

Staff Reporter

THE Bank of Namibia (BoN) is warning the public about counterfeit N$200 banknotes, which are reportedly currently in circulation.

In a press statement issued today, BoN noted that the counterfeit banknotes are of poor quality and therefore, knowing the security features of the Namibian currency will protect unsuspecting members of the public from being defrauded.

COUNTERFEIT: The public has been warned against fake banknotes in circulation. Photo: Contributed

The public has been urged to look out for security features to determine the authenticity of a banknote, namely the overall colours, watermark and serial numbers.

If not sure, the public can verify the authenticity of a banknote by tilting it to check for colour-changing, glossy prints and dynamic features.

One can also feel the banknote for raised prints, braille dots, and main portraits over the words “Bank of Namibia”