Psychosocial intervention is urgently needed

URGENT intervention is needed in cases where children go hungry and an increase in cases of domestic violence during the lockdown under the State of Emergency from government institutions.

In this regard the Ministry of Health and Social Services in collaboration with social workers from the Namibian Police’s Gender-Based Violence Unit and the University of Namibia are already providing psycho-social support to people locked down in their homes.

During a briefing at the National COVID-19 Information Centre, Manny Kandjii from the Ministry of Health and Social Services said the COVID-19 outbreak has in some cases aggravated a situation of social stigma and discriminatory behaviour against people of certain ethnic backgrounds as well as anyone perceived to have been infected by the coronavirus.

Kandji said as a result many people are labelled, stereotyped, discriminated against, treated separately, and or experience loss of status because of a perceived link with a disease.

PANEL DISCUSSION: Psychological help is available from various institutions: Photo: Marthina Mutanga

Elizabeth Viall, a social worker from the Gender-Based Violence Unit, said overcrowding in homes during the lockdown especially in informal settlements, has led to a slight increase in cases of violence and physical abuse. She added that cases were also reported Khomasdal and Katutura.

Vial pointed out that the lack of money amongst people led to situations where people had to go hungry. She said the social workers have already had four cases where children suffering from undernourishment had to be taken to a place of safety.

According to Rachel Freeman, a Senior Social Work Lecturer from the University of Namibia stress and anxiety are normal reactions in a crisis situation.

She said it is important that psychological support is made available where it is needed, including for those who are burdened with providing care for the sick people under difficult circumstances.