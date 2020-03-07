Protestors march for removal of Geingob

Staff Reporter

Close to a 100 people gathered today at the Zoo Park to hold a peaceful demonstration which advocates for the stepping down of President Dr. Hage Geingob.

The march titled “The Constitutional Revolution March” saw protestors marching from Zoo Park to the informal settlements of Havana and Goreangab under tight Police patrol.

Speaking at the march, AR activist, Fredrik Hanonika stated that the group will give in a petition to the office of the regional councillor on Monday, 9 March.

“There are certain people that voted for Hage, however, there are those who are unhappy that the elections were carried out unconstitutionally. The important thing here is that Hage steps down. We are going to march until our demands are met” Hanonaki said.

Asked what would be done if the president does not give in to their demands, he added that the group of concerned citizens will organize another march with the police to spread the message of discontent.