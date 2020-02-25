Prospects of rain wanes

Niël Terbanché

The Movement of a high pressures system from the Atlantic Ocean over the subcontinent has changed the positive outlook for the prospect of rain over Namibia slightly downwards.

According to the Namibia Meteorological Service the prospect of rain over the central and northern parts of the country will however improve as the week progresses but for today only partly cloudy conditions can be expected in the Kunene and Erongo regions.

Elsewhere partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated thundershowers and scattered thundershowers in the north eastern regions, the Otjozondjupa, Khomas Regions and in the western parts southern regions can be expected.

Pictured: The results of good rains over large parts of Namibia. Keetmanshoop experienced the first good downpour for the season on Monday. – Photos: Various Contributors to the Reen in Namibia Facebook Page.

Residents of the coast can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with showers over the central and southern parts.

Despite the waning hope for the same volume of rain as was experienced over large parts of the country during the past week, residents of Keetmanshoop reported the first heavy downpour for the season on Monday.

According to South African weather guru, Mike Berridge, a high pressure system over southern Zimbabwe is causing air circulation to become anti-cyclonic and not suitable for rain in spite of fairly good humidity.

A predicts a lot of fog to develop on the coast of southern Namibia.