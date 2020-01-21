Prospective students shown the door

Nathaniel Heita

STUDENTS wishing to enrol at some of the northern campuses of the University of Namibia were advised to go seek admission at other institutions.

Many prospective students gathered at the various campuses of the university to enrol for courses but were frustrated as the admission authorities could not help them immediately.

Desperate young people were told that UNAM are only able to enrol those that applied earlier and were admitted on those applications.

Some of the prospective students said frustration set in when they informed by the university’s officials that they did apply but never got any reply from the institution.

Photo: Nathaniel Heita