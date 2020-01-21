Prospective students shown the door

Nathaniel Heita
STUDENTS wishing to enrol at some of the northern campuses of the University of Namibia were advised to go seek admission at other institutions.
Many prospective students gathered at the various campuses of the university to enrol for courses but were frustrated as the admission authorities could not help them immediately.
Desperate young people were told that UNAM are only able to enrol those that applied earlier and were admitted on those applications.
Some of the prospective students said frustration set in when they informed by the university’s officials that they did apply but never got any reply from the institution.
Despite their frustration they were told that the university will prioritise those who did apply and were corresponded with.
Parents, who accompanied the prospective students, were informed by the university’s authorities to wait for the institute’s official spokesperson for an official response.
In the meantime the campus at Ogongo has had almost no applications from prospective students.
Authorities at the campus, where the focus is mainly on environmental and agricultural courses, said there is still a lot of space available and encouraged prospective students to apply.