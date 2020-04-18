Prospect of good harvests abound

Nathaniel Heita

MANY crop farmers in the north are excited about the possibility of a good harvest later this year because of the good rains that have fallen over large parts of northern Namibia.

Farmers that were not as optimistic after the initial good rains will, however, now face another year of poor harvests because they did get the seeds into the soil on time.

Some of the older farmers who spoke to Informanté lamented the fact that they will struggle to get the harvest in because many of the people that are supposed to help them are restricted from travelling from places like Windhoek and Walvis Bay because of the Sate of Emergency.

“We are old and we can’t do this alone. Our relatives can’t come home to help us. Some of our relatives also lost their jobs and can’t support us financially so it would have been better if the youngsters could come home to help us get the harvest in,” said one farmer.

STRONG COBS: The prospect of a good mahangu harvest for some crop farmers in the North has many excited. – Photos: Nathaniel Heita

Some of the framers said their mahangu fields are still growing, which means they will only be able to harvest sometime during June or July.

“Our mahangu is still too fresh to harvest. Hopefully by the time the lockdown is over, our children will be able to come help us with the harvesting,” added the farmer.

Despite the hardships suffered during the long drought, most of the farmers are grateful for the gift of rain.

One farmer said they will keep praying for the situation with the lockdown to become normal again so that they can share the bounty of their harvests with family members.

In the meantime, they said they will enjoy the beans, water melons and sugar cane that they were able to harvest as a result of the good rains.