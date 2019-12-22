Prince Philip admitted to London hospital

Staff Reporter

THE 98-year-old Prince Philip 98, who visited Namibia along with Queen Eilsabeth II during October 1991, a year after the country became independent and shortly after it was inducted into the Commonwealth, was flown by helicopter from Norfolk estate to the capital for observation and treatment for a pre-existing condition.

During their visit to Namibia, the Royal couple was welcomed by Dr. Sam Nujoma, the Founding Father of the Nation and first President of Namibia.

British media reported that the Duke of Edinburgh spent the night at the private King Edward VII Hospital and is expected to remain there for a few days.

The hospital dash follows a month of ill health for the Duke, including a nasty fall.

Pictured: Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh. – Photo: Contributed

A royal source reportedly said: “The Duke had a bad fall and was confined to bed for a couple of days. He didn’t break anything, but it gave everyone a scare. He suffers from gout which makes him more irritable and he lost his appetite.”

The Duke has been in good health generally but missed the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Prince Philip was taken from the estate by helicopter to London before being transferred to the King Edward Hospital.

His health scares have included heart problems, arthritis, abdominal surgery and bladder infections.

In April 2018 he had a hip replacement operation but had recovered well for Harry and Meghan’s wedding a month later.

Pictured: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II during their visit to Namibia in 1991. – Photo: Contributed