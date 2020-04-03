Prime minister inspects Windhoek hospital

Staff reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services is working around the clock to convert a section of the Windhoek Central Hospital into an Intensive Care Unit and High Care Centre for COVID-19 patients.

The ICU is expected to have 6 beds, while the High Care Centre will have 9 beds.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Saturday took time out to inspect the isolation facility at the central hospital that was built in one week.

The isolation facility built also has 12 fully furnished self-contained rooms for patients who test positive for the coronavirus.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila also went to inspect various Katutura locations in Windhoek, including Single Quarters, Katutura Central, Soweto, Wanaheda and Havana to satisfy herself with how communities are complying with the lockdown measures put in place in the Khomas Region.