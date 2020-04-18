President sends well wishes for Zimbabwe’s Independence Day

Staff Reporter

FOUR decades after winning their Independence from colonial rule, the People of Zimbabwe are working with determination to make a better future for themselves.

The war of liberation and revolutionary struggle against colonial occupation by Great Britain resulted in the people of Zimbabwe attaining Independence on 18 April 1980.

On the day that people in Zimbabwe celebrated 40 years of independence, President Hage Geingob, during a telephone conversation with his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, conveyed felicitations from the people of Namibia on the milestone reached by the Zimbabwean people.

“I spoke this morning to my dear brother, Comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa, to convey on behalf of the Namibian people warm felicitations on the celebration of the 40th anniversary of independence of the Republic of Zimbabwe. With the rise of the flag of independence and freedom, signalling the birth of the new Republic of Zimbabwe on 18 April 1980, the path of Namibians towards their own Independence reached a turning point,” Geingob said.

CONGRATULATIONS: President Hage Geingob sent a message of warm congratulations to the people Zimbabwe on the commemoration of 40 years of Independence during a telephone call to his counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa. – Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Presidency

He said the people of Namibia are grateful to the gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe under founding President Robert Mugabe for showing them the way towards freedom.

“With Zimbabwe free from colonial occupation, our spirits as Freedom Fighters were uplifted and the total liberation of Southern Africa became irreversible. Today, four decades later, the people of Zimbabwe are marking this important milestone, working with determination for a better future,” he said.

President Geingob said Namibia and Zimbabwe share fraternal bonds of friendship, steeped in their collective fight for justice and freedom.

“During my conversation with President Mnangagwa, we agreed to recommit ourselves to strengthening our cooperation for the development and prosperity of Namibia and Zimbabwe,” Geingob concluded his message of congratulation.