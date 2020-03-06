Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob, in a special message of condolence lauded the sterling role Javier Pèrez de Cuèllar, the former Secretary General of the United Nations played in bringing about an independent Namibia.

Dr. Geingob joined the world in expressing his sincere condolences and said former Secretary General Javier Pèrez de Cuèllar led the United Nations efforts that led up to the eventual independence of Namibia in1990.

The former UN Secretary General died earlier on Wednesday at his home in Lima, Peru. He was 100 years old at the time of his death.

Pictured: UN Secretary General Javier Pèrez de Cuèllar meets with the first Prime Minister and current President of Namibia, Dr. Hage Geingob on 23 April 1990 at the United Nations in New York. – Photo: Courtesy of State House

“Secretary General Javier Pèrez de Cuèllar played a pivotal role in steering UN efforts for an independent Namibia. Our transition to Independence was difficult and I credit Javier Pèrez de Cuèllar for his visionary leadership in directing the affairs of the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (UNTAG) and the broader UN family. His understanding of Namibia’s struggle for freedom and independence, and his unique insights on difficult issues was key to laying the foundation for peaceful elections and our transition to Independence on 21 March 1990. May the soul of this brilliant son of the global South rest in peace,” Dr. Geingob said while reminiscing about the legacy of the fifth UN Secretary General.

Dr. Geingob expressed the hope that family and friends of the late Secretary General and the entire United Nations family will be able to find solace during this period of mourning.