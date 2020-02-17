President laments death of John Liebenberg

Staff Reporter

The death of photo journalist, John Liebenberg, who during the years of the War for the Liberation of Namibia was willing to give his life to get the story of the freedom fighters to press, was greeted with shock in Namibia.

President Hage Geingob in a special message of condolence on the presidential Twitter account said the brave photojournalism of John Liebenberg raised awareness about Apartheid’s brutality at a difficult time.

Pictured: The late John Liebenberg. – Photo: Contributed