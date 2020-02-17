President laments death of John Liebenberg

Staff Reporter
The death of photo journalist, John Liebenberg, who during the years of the War for the Liberation of Namibia was willing to give his life to get the story of the freedom fighters to press, was greeted with shock in Namibia.
President Hage Geingob in a special message of condolence on the presidential Twitter account said the brave photojournalism of John Liebenberg raised awareness about Apartheid’s brutality at a difficult time.
“He took risks to depict Apartheid as a scar on the conscience of the world. He is the epitome of the dictum: a picture speaks a 1000 words. Rest in Peace John Liebenberg.”
Liebenberg passed on in a hospital in Johannesburg over the weekend after sustaining serious injuries during a fall.