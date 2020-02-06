President Geingob welcomes a true champion

Staff Reporter

ROGER Federer, who is arguably the best male tennis player the world has ever seen, met President Hage Geingob at State House during a courtesy call where the multiple grand slam winner informed the Head of State of the special educational programme he supports in Namibia through his foundation.

The tennis maestro took time off between the Australian Open and the next world tennis tournament to visit Namibia where he supports an early childhood education programme through the Roger Federer Foundation before flying out to Cape Town in South Africa where he will play a charity match against arch rival Rafael Nadal over the weekend.

Federer told international media institutions that he is sufficiently healed from an injury he sustained at the recent Australian Open to play in the Match For Africa against Nadal which is aimed at generating more funds for the Roger Federer Foundation.

Three young Namibian tennis players had the unique opportunity to rub shoulders, not only with the president of the country, but also with the tennis champion who had some inspiring words for them. The 11-year-old Ayanda Basson, a Namibian junior masters tennis champion herself as well as Dian en Sarel Janse van Rensburg were delighted to have the opportunity to be inspired by their sporting hero.

Before the formal meeting took place Dr. Geingob welcomed Federer to Namibia and informed him that he always admired the talent of sports star.

“The work of Roger Federer and his Foundation in Early Childhood Development in Namibia is highly commendable. Thank you Roger Federer for your outstanding philanthropy and for visiting Namibia. You are an exemplary champion,” dr. Geingob said.

Pictured: Tennis Maestro Roger Federer and President Hage Geingob had some inspiring words for the 11-year-old Ayanda Basson, who is a Namibian junior masters tennis champion, as well Dian and Sarel Janse van Rensburg when they had to unique opportunity to meet their sporting hero and the Namibian President during the same occasion. – Photo: Marthina Mutanga