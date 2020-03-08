1. My fellow Namibians myself and NamRights strongly condemn the inciteful and hateful references yesterday made by one Michael Amushelelo during a public gathering in Windhoek (see video clip below).

In a speech which was clearly intended to incite hatred and or racial discrimination against the person and, by extension, the office of Namibian Head of State and of Government, President Hage Geingob, Amushelelo angrily and violently uttered these words of and concerning President Hage Geingob:

2. “Who wants Hage? Ano ombwa oya hala shike? Nayi ye kaandjawo! Ombwa kape na ngoka e yi hala, maar otayi iforcele ashike maantu. Hage voetsek! Hage Voetsek! Itatu potselwa komuntu inatu mu pumbwa. We do not want Hage. Hage must just understand” [That in English language may be translated as follows: “Who wants Hage? What does that dog really want? It must go home! The dog is not wanted by anyone, but it is just imposing itself upon the people. Hage go away! Hage go away! We don’t want to be governed by a person who we don’t want”].

Video: Contributed

3. In my opinion, the utterances above by Amushelelo are clearly and convincingly intended to incite hatred, discrimination, hostility and public violence. Hence, there is a clear and present danger of such utterances resulting in public hatred, discrimination, hostility and violence.

As such, those utterances constitute, not only a criminal offence of crimen injuria in terms of our common law, but also a grave offence in terms of our Constitutional and human rights law. Such utterances are in any event totally impermissible and repugnant to our democratic society.

4. In terms of our human rights law, any speech that expresses or incites hatred is not only subject to lawful limitation or restrictions as contemplated by Articles 13(1), 17(1), 17(3) and 19 of the Namibian Constitution (“NC”), but they directly conflict with an explicit obligation imposed upon all members of the Namibian Police and Office of the Prosecutor General by inter alia the provisions of Articles 21(2) of NC as well as Articles 19(3) and 20(2) of International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (“ICCPR”).

ISSUED AT WINDHOEK ON MARCH 8 2020 BY:

PHIL YA NANGOLOH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NAMRIGHTS INC

EMAIL: NSHR@IAFRICA.COM.NA AND PYN879@GMAIL.COM

MOBILE: 081 129 9886