President Geingob invited to head AU culture committee

Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob was invited to lead the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State on Arts, Culture and Heritage to facilitate the fostering of common identity to overcome diverse challenges facing the continent.

Special Envoy of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the President of Mali, Professor Alioune Sall, paid a courtesy call at State House to deliver a personal invitation to President Geingob.

At the start of the meeting Prof. Sall conveyed a congratulatory message President Keita to Dr. Geingob and the People of Namibia, for a peaceful and successful election.

In return Dr. Geingob expressed his deepest sympathy and encouragement to his counterpart, following the upsurge in violent attacks in that country and region.

Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Presidency