President Geingob invited to head AU culture committee

Staff Reporter
PRESIDENT Hage Geingob was invited to lead the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State on Arts, Culture and Heritage to facilitate the fostering of common identity to overcome diverse challenges facing the continent.
Special Envoy of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the President of Mali, Professor Alioune Sall, paid a courtesy call at State House to deliver a personal invitation to President Geingob.
At the start of the meeting Prof. Sall conveyed a congratulatory message President Keita to Dr. Geingob and the People of Namibia, for a peaceful and successful election.
In return Dr. Geingob expressed his deepest sympathy and encouragement to his counterpart, following the upsurge in violent attacks in that country and region.
Prof. Sall proceeded to invite President Geingob to lead as Champion on the African Union Committee of 10 Heads of State on Arts, Culture and Heritage, which strives to mobilize greater commitment and investment by Member States towards Arts and Cultural education.
The special envoy highlighted the important role of culture in nation building and fostering common identity to overcome diverse challenges facing the Continent.
Dr. Geingob expressed his support for the initiative and advocated for modern and progressive cultural transformation in the 21st Century, and affirmed Namibia’s sustained public investment into Arts and Culture.
President Keita is expected to inaugurate the Council of Peers on the margins of the 33rd Ordinary African Union Summit which is set to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 9 to 10 February 2020.
Dr. Geingob said that he will not be available to attend the 33rd Ordinary AU Summit, but indicated the will delegate a representative.
Dr. Geingob already serves as the African Champion on the C10 on Education, Science and Technology and the C10 on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council.