President calls for day of national prayer

Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Hage a Geingob has called for a day of national prayer that will start at noon on Wednesday where the National will unite in prayer for protection and the welfare of Namibia.

President Hage Geingob called upon all Christians and believers to set aside Wednesday, 8 April, 2020, as a national prayer day.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 70 0000 people worldwide, while almost 1.3 million cases of the disease have been registered globally.

“I request all churches that wish to participate to ring their bells at 12:00 noon on this day. Bishop Sageus /Keib will lead us in the national prayer from the State House,” Geingob said during a special briefing held at State House.

The President requested that all Namibians who wish to participate to unite in faith, humble themselves and lift their voices to pray for the protection and welfare of the country.

In an effort to keep all residents of the country up-to-date about the ongoing responses to contain the further spread of COVID-19, as well as the treatment of positive cases and national policy response to mitigate the adverse socio-economic impacts on the country at all times, the Office of the President has established a Situation Room at State House.

From the situation room: President Hage Geingob updates the Nation at a special briefing held at State House. – Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Presidency



“I am operating from my Situation Room and have established clear communication channels, led by the Prime Minister, at the political level and supported at technical level by the Minister of Health and law enforcement agencies. The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is facilitating daily updates through the COVID-19 Information Centre,” Geingob said.

With regard to the further dissemination of important information, the President said he is very impressed with the important work being done at the Centre, facilitated by the Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology.

He said he was particularly impressed with this morning’s discussion between the education stakeholders.

“The number of confirmed cases in Namibia is rising gradually. As updated by the Ministry of Health and Social Services today, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 16. To improve our testing capability, all efforts are being made to procure sufficient testing kits and medical equipment to strengthen our capacity to respond,” Geingob said.

The President urged all Namibians to obey and cooperate with the authorities, adding that the virus does not respect social strata, race, ethnicity or boundaries.

“We can only defeat COVID-19 through unity of purpose,” he said.

Geingob pointed out that government has received monetary contributions and pledges to the value of N$36 million towards the National Disaster Fund Account for COVID-19 and in-kind donations such as water tankers, testing kits and ventilators.

He singled out the De Beers Group that donated N$15 million, DebMarine Namibia that donated 20 ventilators to the value of N$9.9 million, Old Mutual Namibia that donated testing and tracing equipment and food supplies worth N$5 million, the Social Security Commission that donated water tankers for use in informal settlements to the value of N$3.3 million, NAMDIA and MTC that donated N$1 million each, the SWAPO Party that also donated N$1 million and internet entrepreneur, Jack Ma, who donated a large number of testing kits and personal protective equipment to the fund.

“We value each and every contribution that has been made by other Public Enterprises, trade unions and individuals who continue to contribute so generously. You are too many to mention but the complete list will be published. Let us continue to hold hands in the spirit of Harambee,” Geingob said.