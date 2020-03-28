Pre-paid water panic

Staff Reporter

FEARS that access to municipal water supply might be limited during the lockdown period caused hundreds of residents of informal settlements to overwhelm a satellite office of the Windhoek Municipality on Saturday.

Despite the partial lockdown that came into effect today, as well as the sincere call from government on the nation to avoid large crowds, many residents of Windhoek and other towns in Namibia flocked to shopping centres this morning and through the afternoon.

Some malls in Windhoek and in the large economic centres in the north attempted to implement crowd control measures but most shops were left to implement measures as they saw fit.

With regards to the large number of people overwhelming municipal satellite offices in the capital City of Windhoek (CoW) spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, said that residents were advised not to overcrowd the office facilities to avoid long and unmanageable queues. Residents, driven by fear, ignored the rules and pitched up in large numbers and in doing so violated the directive by government to avoid large crowds.

According to Amutenya, the council has approved extension of operating days for satellite offices in Wanaheda, Okuryangava, Maxulili, Soweto and at the Katutura Customer Care Centre to cater for residents who use prepaid tokens at water points and who still need to load credit on their water tokens with credit.

CoW has given the assurance that these offices will remain open from 28 March 2020 to 3 April 2020 and that operating hours will be 08:00 to 16:00.

CHAOTIC CROWDING: People in Namibia are ignoring government’s directives to avoid large crowds and to practice social distancing. – Footage: Compiled from clips by various contributors.

“To reduce the risk to both staff and the customers no exchange of cash will take place over the counter, thus each token will be loaded with maximum of 2 000 litres of free water,” said Amutenya.

According to Amutenya the municipality has also placed water tanks at strategic points throughout the informal settlements of Windhoek for residents to use.

She repeated the request to residents to adhere to measures such as social distancing put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in close knit communities and also and to comply with the directions of city officials and law enforcement agencies.

Following the fiasco at the capital’s municipal satellite offices MTC, Namibia’s premier mobile telecommunications service provider, out of concern for the wellbeing of the resident of the informal settlement offered to assist the CoW with a donation of N$100 000 to keep water flowing at the water points.

In statement MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate officer, Tim Ekandjo, said the coronavirus is a crisis and that people should act differently.

“An injury to one is an injury to all and this is the time we should all stand together,” Ekandjo said.

He said the CoW is considering the offer and gave the assurance that MTC will keep residents up to date with developments.