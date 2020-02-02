Poultry project gets a boost

Maria David

IN order get the Nelao Poultry Project at Omakango No. 6 village in the Endola Constituency back up and running the Ohangwena Regional Council has sponsored it with building material worth N$38 815.

Handing over the sponsorship Erastus Kapenda, senior administrative officer at the council, said that the sponsorship was fully funded by the Ohangwena Regional Council and that the aim was to invest in agricultural projects.

Kapenda stated that the regional council sponsored 30 gum poles, one security gate, 20 corrugated iron sheets, four packs of one kilogram nails, ten rolls of bird netting, five rolls of pig netting, ten five litre cans of pink wood primer, ten lengths of lip channel, one broom, one green leaf rake, six shade clothes, 20 bags of cement and 500 super bricks.

Picture: For illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed