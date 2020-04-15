Police to intensify lockdown operations

Staff Reporter

RESIDENTS of Windhoek were today caught in long traffic lanes as a result of traffic blocks set up by the law enforcement to curb the movement of people after a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak was yesterday declared by the President.

Spokesperson of the police, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi explained that law enforcement agencies have intensified their lockdown operations as people are not adhering to safety measures.

Shikwambi further stated that the police has observed with dissatisfaction that there is still a lot of movement taking place.

STAY AT HOME: One of the roadblocks set up by law enforcement agencies in the Capital this morning. Photo: Contributed

“We should all be confined to our homes according to the regulations to help government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Some people are, however, treating the situation as business as usual. There is even a video of joggers in Goreangab having a mass gathering,” Shikwambi stated.

She added that as a result, the police has set up checkpoints throughout the city to ensure that those who are travelling for non-essentials are sent home.

“We are mandated to enforce the regulations and we will issue fines or imprisonment, according to the particular offence and how someone has breached the regulations. We are imploring the public to stay at home,” Shikwambi stated.