Police takes drastic step to prevent drowning

Niël Terblanché

In the wake of the tragic drowning of the 11-year-old Aldino Heskia at Independnece Beach in Walvis Bay police in the Erongo Region has issued a stern warning that drastic steps will have to be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The commander of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Erongo Region, Warrant Officer Ileni Shapumba, issued a stern warning to parents and guardians to take better care of children.

“Children should not be allowed to go swimming without proper supervision. This entails that an adult must accompany children and that that person must be able to swim well enough to at least rescue a child that gets into trouble,” he said.

Warrant Officer Shapumba said the tragedy on the popular beach could have been prevented if the group of children had been accompanied by a responsible adult.

Pictured: The Commander of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Erongo Region, Warrant Officer Ileni Shapumba. – Photo: File