Police takes drastic step to prevent drowning

Niël Terblanché
In the wake of the tragic drowning of the 11-year-old Aldino Heskia at Independnece Beach in Walvis Bay police in the Erongo Region has issued a stern warning that drastic steps will have to be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The commander of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Erongo Region, Warrant Officer Ileni Shapumba, issued a stern warning to parents and guardians to take better care of children.
“Children should not be allowed to go swimming without proper supervision. This entails that an adult must accompany children and that that person must be able to swim well enough to at least rescue a child that gets into trouble,” he said.
Warrant Officer Shapumba said the tragedy on the popular beach could have been prevented if the group of children had been accompanied by a responsible adult.
“Parents and guardians should take note that any child or children that are found on popular beaches in the region without a caretaker will be taken to the nearest police station and held there until they can be claimed by the people responsible for them.”
He said the drastic step is necessitated by the high number of drowning incidents that involves children at the coast each year.
The little boy’s remains were recovered by divers form the Namibian Police and Navy from the sea on Thursday afternoon.
The tragedy occurred while Heskia and some of his friends were swimming near the main base of the Namibian Navy in Walvis Bay.