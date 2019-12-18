Police secures two EVM’s that went missing

Niël Terblanché

AN investigation launched into the recent discovery of an Electronic Voting Machine in the Havanah residential area of Windhoek also led to the discovery of a second piece of voting equipment that belongs to the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

According to the Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, the investigation also found that the two EVM’s were some of those that went missing after the Swapo Elders Council Election more than two years ago.

“We were informed by Abraham Kanime, the Chief of the Windhoek City Police, that some of his officers obtained information that one of the EVM’s are at a certain house in Havanah. We followed up and found the machine at the house. The residents were questioned and that process led to the discovery of a second machine at another house,” General Ndeitunga said.

Pictured: Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga. Photo: Contributed