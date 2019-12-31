Police search for hit and run suspect

Maria David

THE Namibian Police in Oshikoto Region requested the public to assist in tracing an unknown suspect involved in a hit and run incident that led to the death of the 45-yearold Andreas Akweenda over the past weekend.

Inspector Ellen Nehalefrom the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the region told Informanté that the incident occurred on Friday at around 02h00 at the Omutsegondjamba Village.

“It is alleged that deceased person was hit by an unknown vehicle during Friday night. His lifeless body was found next to the road at the Omutsegondjamba Village 20 kilometres south of Omuthiya on the way to Oshivelo,” said Nehale.

She Sid Akweenda was a resident of the Omutsegondjamba village.

“Deceased’s body was transported to Omuthiya Police mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted to determine the actual cause of death,” said Nehale.

Any person that can assist the police with information regarding the tragic incident is requested to contact the nearest police station.