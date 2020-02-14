Select your Top Menu from wp menus
Police parade entertains Oshakati residents

Maria David

THE Brass Band of the Namibian Police led a parade through the busy streets of Oshakati exactly as the clock struck 09h00 on Thursday morning to kick off an early celebration of the inauguration of the new regional headquarters.

 

The parade was held in the town’s main road and started at Oshakati Pharmacy before making a right turn at the T-junction near the New Game Bar to the new Oshana Police Regional Headquarters.

 

The new regional police headquarters was completed recently and will be officially inaugurated on Saturday.

