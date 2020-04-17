Police officers charged with murder of street vendor

Maria David

THE Ohangwena police are keeping a tight lid on the identities of two police officers who were charged with murder after the man they assaulted while enforcing lockdown safety measures, succumbed to his injuries.

In fact, prior to Informanté making inquiries into the matter following a tip-off, the police deliberately excluded the details of the murder case from their crime bulletin.

The two police officers, whose identities could not be established by this afternoon, reportedly assaulted 47-year-old David Tuhafeni at Oyongo village in the Oshikango constituency while enforcing the State of Emergency regulations.

Tuafeni was later declared dead at the Engela State hospital.

Although the duo already appeared at the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court where they were released on bail in the amount of N$5,000 each, their identities are being closely guarded.

Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed

Their case was postponed to 28 May 2020 for further police investigations.

Ohangwena police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Kaume Itumba, after giving Informanté the runaround, refused to identify the two officers to the media.

“I want to highlight that police officers are public servants, therefore, I can’t reveal their names due to concerns for their safety. So the best way to get their names is to attend their next court appearance,” said Itumba via text message.

According to Itumba, the incident occurred when the two police officers were executing their duty by sending Angolan vendors back to their country and ordering the Namibian vendors to pack up and leave. A fight reportedly broke out between the law enforcers and Tuhafeni.

“The deceased was injured in the process and rushed to the Engela hospital where he was declared dead,” was all the information Itumba was willing to share.