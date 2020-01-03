Police officer robbed in broad daylight

Niël Terblanché

A SPECIAL investigation has been launched into a case where a member of the Special Field Force of the Namibian Police was robbed of a police radio, his private fire arm and his cellular phone.in Windhoek in broad daylight.

According to the incident report provided by NamPol’s Public Relations Division the robbery occurred at about 11:00 on Tuesday along Matshitshi Street, Otjomuise when the victim, the 51-year-old Warrant Officer Abraham Antonious left his car to go down into a dry river bed.

A case of robbery with aggravating circumstances was registered after the police officer was overpowered and held at knife point by three men who hid their identity by wearing balaclavas.

Warrant Officer Antonius told investigators that he was driving his private car while dressed in uniform. He stopped, disembarked and walked down into the riverbed when he was attacked by three men, who emerged from the bushes.

The officer said that his assailants were wearing balaclavas and were armed with knives. While threatening him with their knives one of the robbers went to the car and stole his pistol, a police radio and his cell phone.

Afterwards the suspects allegedly fled into Otjomuise residential area

No arrest or recovery was made yet.