Police officer assaulted at Okandjengedi

Maria David

THREE people were arrested on a charge of common assault while at the same time receiving a fine of N$2 000 each for transgressing the regulations of the State of Emergency by selling alcohol.

The spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Oshana Region, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, confirmed the incident that occurred in the Okandjengedi residential area of Oshakati on Friday afternoon.

“A scuffle broke out and one suspect assaulted one of the officers while on duty to enforce the regulations of the State of Emergency. The suspects were in the process of selling alcohol to other people when they were accosted by the law enforcement officers on foot patrol,” said Aiyambo.

Aiyambo said that the suspect hit the police officer against the head with his fists and that some of the other people poured water on him.

“Members of the patrol had to use force to get the situation under control. As always minimum farce was applied to affect the arrest of the three suspects. None of the suspects or bystanders sustained any injuries,” he said.

Besides receiving a fine the three suspects also face charges of common assault and obstructing police officers in executing their duties.

He indicated that the suspects are set to appear on the more serious charges in the Oshakati Magistrates Court on Tuesday.