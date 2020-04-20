Police looking for dangerous criminal

Niël Terblanché

THE Namibian Police has requested the assistance of the public to trace Listo ‘Nkadi” Shaanika, who is deemed armed and dangerous after escaping arrest following a car chase through the streets of Windhoek.

According to the incident report provided by NamPol’s Public Relations division, Shaanika is part of a gang of thieves that robbed two people at Lover’s Hill on Friday afternoon.

The gang attacked the two victims, who were out of their homes while lockdown measures are in place, with knives.

Some members of the robbery gang held the victims, who travelled to the lookout spot also known as ‘The Cone’ in Eros in two cars, at knifepoint while another rendered one of the vehicle’s inoperable by stabbing its tyres.

WANTED CRIMINAL: The Namibian Police is looking for Listo ‘Nkadi’ Shaanika. He is a suspect in an armed robbery case and is believed to armed and dangerous. – Photo: Courtesy of NamPol’s Public Relations Division.

During the hold-up, the robbers stole N$200 in cash and three mobile phones before fleeing the scene of their crime in the second vehicle, an Amarok pick-up.

Members of the Windhoek City Police were alerted to the robbery and a car chase through the streets of Windhoek ensued.

According to the incident report, City Police Officers caught up with the fleeing robbery gang along Iscor Street in the city’s Northern Industrial Area.

The robbers drove the vehicle into a ditch before abandoning it and fleeing further on foot.

One of the robbers, a 26-year-old man, was arrested while Shaanika and the other two gangsters were able to evade arrest.

Any person that may be able to provide information with regards to the whereabouts of Shaanika or the two remaining robbers is requested to contact Deputy Commissioner Agas at 081 124 2649, Chief Inspector Lukas at 081 143 9861 or the nearest police station.