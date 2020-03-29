Police issue lockdown fines

Niël Terblanché

A GATHERING of 350 people at a church in the Oshikushashipya village in the Omusati Region had to be dispersed by member of the Namibian Police because they were in contravention of regulations set out in the State of Emergency proclamation.

According to the head of Nampols’ Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the members of the congregation were educated on the measures that came into effect on Saturday.

She said that the gathering dispersed peacefully.

Besides the church gathering being dispersed, teams of police officers patrolled the towns and villages across Namibia to make sure that people adhere to the State of Emergency regulations.

In total, 12 people were charged and issued with large fines because they were in contravention of section 70. (F) and (n) of liquor act, 06/ 1999 and the contravention of Regulation 11 of State of Emergency of Government Gazette proclamation in terms of act 01/1990 article 26 (5) of Namibian constitution.

Pictured: Namibian Police Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi. Photo: Contributed

One person in the Omusati Region was fined N$4 000 in terms of the regulation and for selling alcohol without a licence.

The same fate befell a man in the Karas Region, who received a fine of N$2 000, while another suspect in the Erongo Region was issued with a fine of N$4 000 for contravening regulation 11 of State of Emergency and operating without a liquor license.

One suspect was also fined for Contravening regulation 11 of State of Emergency in the Khomas Region.

In the Zambezi Region, 21 suspects were fined for Contravening regulation 11 of State of Emergency while two bar workers were arrested.

One suspect was fined for Contravening regulation 11 of State of Emergency in the Otjozondjupa Region while four suspects were issued with fines in the Ohangwena Region.

Two bar workers were also arrested.

In the Oshana Region, one suspect was fined for the same reasons.

According to Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi, the Police operations are proceeding smoothly and that great cooperation between the law enforcers and the public both within towns and at the traffic checkpoints were experienced.

“No serious incidents were observed or reported thus far. Through the operations, the public was strictly warned to adhere and comply with the lockdown decree by the Head of state,” she said.

With regard to public gatherings, Shikwambi said communities are responding relatively well except at gatherings of less than ten people, especially during funerals.

“Social distancing of one meter is still a challenge particularly at some retail shops,” she said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the restrictions on passenger numbers were well adhered to with the exception of some taxis.

“The public is encouraged not to board taxis which exceed three passengers. The education of taxi drivers and operators need to be embarked upon to drive home the danger of the coronavirus and how it spreads,” she said, adding “The closure of liquor outlets and other businesses remains a challenge perhaps because of the various misleading information that circulated before the State of Emergency proclamation on Saturday. With the Gazette of the Regulations and the education with regards thereof, it is our belief that the situation will definitely change as time progresses.”

Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi expressed the hope that as people get used to the new regulations, that law enforcers will be able to operate smoothly.