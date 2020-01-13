Police concerned about drowning in Oshana

Maria David
THE drowning of two middle-aged people in the Oshana Region over the weekend has raised concerns with the Namibian Police.
Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of the NamPol’s Community Affairs Division in the region said the two incidents of drowning occurred on Saturday and Sunday.
Shikole stated that the 57-year-old Hilya Petrus, drowned in a water pond near her house at the Okandongwena village in the Ongwediva area.
The second incident occurred when the 53 year old Timoteus Mwaxauulange, drowned around 11h40 on Sunday mornig at the Onjandjo vilage in the area of Okaku.
“No foul play is suspected in both cases,” she said.