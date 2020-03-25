Police calls for calm

Niël Terblanché

CONFUSION is the order of the day as many people in Namibia are under the impression that the extremely strict measures that will be implemented in South Africa when that country goes into lockdown from Friday are also applicable to Namibia.

In an effort to curb the misinformation about the lockdown of the Khomas and the Erongo regions that is being spread on various social media platforms, the Namibian Police offered a simple list of instructions to follow.

The lockdown of the two regions was announced by President Hage Geingob on Tuesday to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus and forms part of the State of Emergency announced a fortnight ago.

The public notice issued by the head of the Namibian Police’s Public Relations Division, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, requests the public to remains calm and not give in to panic.

The notice further requests the public to adhere to preventative measures to avoid the spreading and contracting of COVID-19.

The measures in place are to avoid public gatherings and crowded places, limiting movements and staying at home, maintaining proper sanitation such as the regular washing of hands with soap and water and that all bars, shebeens, bottle stores, entertainment areas and places of worship that must be closed by 18:00 every day.

“We are faced with a serious pandemic and we can only fight it effectively if we work together. Let us all observe the measures seriously without risking our safety and security,” Deputy Commissioner Shikwambi said.

She also reiterated that lockdown does not mean curfew or house arrest.

In the meantime, the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region clarified the start of the lockdown in the region and stated that the measure will take effect at midnight on Thursday.

Residents will therefore not be allowed to travel beyond the boundaries of the region as from Friday.

“The restrictive measures will unfortunately affect every person and business but it is there to save lives,” Head of the Community Affairs Division in the Erongo Region, Inspector Iileni Shapumba said.

Inspector Shapumba said people should avoid suggestions that might instigate public unrest.