Police arrest suspected phone thief

Niël Terblanché



FOOTAGE from a closed circuit television security camera led to the quick arrest of a man who was seen stealing a mobile phone from the offices of a well known estate agency at the coast.





According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, a 39-year-old man was arrested during a focused follow-up operation at the old single quarters in the Kuisebmond residential area of Walvis Bay.





The operation to arrest the suspect, who is a well known petty criminal, was staged on Friday at around 03:00.





The arresting officers apprehended the suspect at the single quarters.





Afterwards, the suspect was taken to point out the person to whom he sold the Huawei phone for N$700.





Inspector Iileni Shapumba commended the arresting officers for a job well done and said that criminals should know that the Namibian Police is more than ready to provide effective service to prevent crime and will act swiftly on reported incidents.





“Criminals must also know that most business premises are fitted with CCTV cameras. We should all move towards preventing crime through technology and other methods such as environmental design,” said Shapumba.

