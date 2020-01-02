Poisoning patients out of danger

Niël Terblanché
THE group of people that were rushed to a hospital in Swakopmund after ingesting a seed loaf baked especially for a New Year’s Day lunch is out of danger.
A family member said all of the people that were admitted to hospital after falling violently ill, were stabilised and were released from hospital after receiving emergency medical treatment.
Three of the people were severely affected by the poison they ingested and showed signs of relapsing. They were overnight for observation but were released earlier on Thursday.
It is suspected that olive oil from Spain that was used in the recipe for the seed loaf could have been laced with organophosphate, a key ingredient of insecticides used in the agricultural sector.