Poaching, stock theft suspects in custody

Staff Reporter

THE police in Maltahöhe is investigating a case of hunting game without a permit, as well as the possession of game meat without a permit after four men illegally hunted an oryx, valued at N$8,000, on farm Kronenhof last Friday.

The carcass was recovered and the suspects, ages between 40 and 57, have been arrested.

In a similar case, a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 64-year-old pensioner are currently in police custody after it emerged that they hunted and killed an oryx, valued at N$3,000, at Farm Ondaura, close to Kamanjab.

The trio was arrested on Sunday.

