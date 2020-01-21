Select your Top Menu from wp menus
Poaching, stock theft suspects in custody

Staff Reporter

THE police in Maltahöhe is investigating a case of hunting game without a permit, as well as the possession of game meat without a permit after four men illegally hunted an oryx, valued at N$8,000, on farm Kronenhof last Friday.

 

The carcass was recovered and the suspects, ages between 40 and 57, have been arrested.

 

In a similar case, a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 64-year-old pensioner are currently in police custody after it emerged that they hunted and killed an oryx, valued at N$3,000, at Farm Ondaura, close to Kamanjab.

 

The trio was arrested on Sunday.

 

Pictured: Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi – Photo: Contributed

 

According to Nampol Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, parts of the carcasses were recovered from the suspects’ houses.

 

Still in Kamanjab, a stock theft case was registered against three employees of Farm Graniet on Sunday.

 

“It is alleged that that three suspects slaughtered a goat at the farm and went to sell it in Kamanjab. They were seen by other employees and were reported to the employer. The goat is valued at N$800. The meat was not recovered. Police investigation continues,” Shikwambi said.

 

The suspects are aged between 16 and 21. They are yet to appear in court.

