Poaching, stock theft suspects in custody

Staff Reporter
THE police in Maltahöhe is investigating a case of hunting game without a permit, as well as the possession of game meat without a permit after four men illegally hunted an oryx, valued at N$8,000, on farm Kronenhof last Friday.
The carcass was recovered and the suspects, ages between 40 and 57, have been arrested.
In a similar case, a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 64-year-old pensioner are currently in police custody after it emerged that they hunted and killed an oryx, valued at N$3,000, at Farm Ondaura, close to Kamanjab.
The trio was arrested on Sunday.
According to Nampol Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, parts of the carcasses were recovered from the suspects’ houses.
Still in Kamanjab, a stock theft case was registered against three employees of Farm Graniet on Sunday.
“It is alleged that that three suspects slaughtered a goat at the farm and went to sell it in Kamanjab. They were seen by other employees and were reported to the employer. The goat is valued at N$800. The meat was not recovered. Police investigation continues,” Shikwambi said.
The suspects are aged between 16 and 21. They are yet to appear in court.