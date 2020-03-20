PM hands over 40 land titles at Onawa

Staff Reporter



RESIDENTS of the Onawa informal settlement in Oshakati yesterday received forty land hold titles that will enable them to build permanent decent houses which will be connected to basic services such as water and electricity.



Prime Minister Sarah Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, who handed over the land hold titles to the low income earners, stated that government introduced this initiative to provide land tenure security to a special category of Namibians who have hitherto not enjoyed basic necessities.



The initiative was introduced through the Flexible Land Tenure Act, Act No. 4 of 2012, and it seeks to address the vulnerability of communities who live in informal settlements in urban areas across our country.



Kuugongelwa-Amadhila stated the land hold titles will provide beneficiaries and their families security of the land they occupy and to use the title deeds as collateral to raise funds from financial institutions for investment purposes.



“I wish to applaud the Oshakati Town Council for embracing this initiative to become one of the pioneers in implementing this innovative model of assisting our low income earners to have access to decent shelter,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.



Apart from Oshakati, other local authorities where the scheme is being piloted are Windhoek and Gobabis.



Kuugongelwa-Amadhila urged the rest to follow suit and advance the efforts of government to formalise informal settlements and ensure access to decent shelter for all Namibians.



She added that the plots offered under this program are connected to water and electricity, and the area is provided with access roads and sanitation facilities.



“I want to emphasise the Government’s commitment to decentralise the functions of the Land Rights Office and other functions to enhance service delivery across our country,” she said.



The Flexible Land Tenure Scheme, she further explained, has eliminated the high cost of registration of land as the registration of the land is done by the Registrar in the Land Right Office in the Ministry of Land Reform, and the beneficiaries will not be charged registration fees as is the case with the Freehold title.



The remaining 288 land hold titles will be given within two months, said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.



The PM further noted that commercial banks are among the key stakeholders in the implementation of the Flexible Land Tenure Act.



“I encourage all financial institutions to come on board this initiative and stay the full course,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila concluded.





