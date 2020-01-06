Staff Reporter
THE Namibian Police is requesting the public to help trace the 86-year-old Simon Andreas who went missing from the Otjimbingwe area almost two weeks ago.
According to the missing person report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region, Grandfather Simon was last seen on Saturday 28 December 2019.
“Unfortunately no details was provided by his family as to the clothing he was wearing or at what time he went missing,” the report states.
Grandfather Simon speaks Otjiherero, Nama, Damara and Oshiwambo and is of slender build.
Any person with information about his whereabouts or Simon Andreas is requested to contact Warrant Officer Kampaza at 081 231 7437 or to provide such information at the nearest Police Station.